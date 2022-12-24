Chinese food blogger stabbed to death by rival influencer while livestreaming from Nepal

Bhairon Singh Rathore, hero of Longewala in 1971 India-Pakistan war, passes away in Jodhpur

Karnataka teacher kills class 4 student by throwing him off school building, attacks his mother

China says only Covid-19 deaths from 'respiratory failures' will be counted in official toll

20-year-old TV actress Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide on sets of her show

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 24: Television actor Tunisha Sharma (21) on Saturday allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.

Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, he said.

A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Valiv police station. Sharma had acted in several television serials.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 20:13 [IST]