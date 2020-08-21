20 woman hospitalised after ammonia gas leak at Chittoor

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chittoor, Aug 21: At least 20 people were hospitalised after an ammonia gas leak at a milk dairy unit at Bandapalli, Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

All those who were affected by the gas leak are women and have been hospitalised.

Immediately after the incident, District Collector, Narayan Bharath Gupta and Superintendent of Police Sendhil Kumar rushed to the spot. Both the top officials monitored the situation.

Chittoor: 12 lost consciousness after ammonia gas leak in Hutson milk diary

It is too to speak about the cause of leakage, this gas leakage occurred while wielding of the pipe which carries ammonia gas. The gas leak has affected several workers. All are stable. All of them are women. It is to yet be ascertained whether this incident is a result of the negligence of management or the negligence of the workers. Industries department General Manager and fire department officials will review the ground-level situation on Friday, Gupta said.

Officials also said that the gas has been contained at the diary.