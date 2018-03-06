26 killed after truck falls into drain in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

At least 20 people were killed and 12 others injured after a truck they were travelling in fell into a drain in Gujarat's Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

According to reports, the truck was carrying nearly 60 people. The truck that was carrying wedding guests fell into the drain near Umrala on the Bhavnagar-Rajkot Highway.

District Collector Harshad Patel said the deceased included 10 women and five children.

The truck was carrying around 60 people from Anida village, who were going to attend a wedding ceremony in Botad district, Bhavnagar's in-charge Superintendent of Police I M Sayed said.

Relief and rescue work is currently underway. Senior police officers of the region have rushed to the accident site.

(With agency inputs)

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.