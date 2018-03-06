26 killed after truck falls into drain in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

At least 20 people were killed and 12 others injured after a truck they were travelling in fell into a drain in Gujarat's Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

visuals of the truck that killed 26 people & injured 12 people after falling into a drain in Bhavnagar. Courtesy: ANI news
According to reports, the truck was carrying nearly 60 people. The truck that was carrying wedding guests fell into the drain near Umrala on the Bhavnagar-Rajkot Highway.

District Collector Harshad Patel said the deceased included 10 women and five children.

The truck was carrying around 60 people from Anida village, who were going to attend a wedding ceremony in Botad district, Bhavnagar's in-charge Superintendent of Police I M Sayed said.

Relief and rescue work is currently underway. Senior police officers of the region have rushed to the accident site.

