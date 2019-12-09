20 kg onion looted from state-run store in West Bengal's Birbhum

Suri, Dec 09: Around 20 kg onion was allegedly looted from a state-run store in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday, an official said. The incident happened at a Sufal Bangla store at the Bolpur bus stand area of the district, where onions at subsidised price were being sold, he said.

The shopkeeper alleged that as sale of onions began in the morning a large number of people gathered in front of the store, during which the loot took place.

The state government has begun selling onions at Rs 59 a kg through fair price shops and Sufal Bangla stores, with each family getting a maximum of 1 kg on producing ration cards. Retail price of onions has touched Rs 164 per kg mark in the state, as per market sources.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the shopkeeper is hoarding the onions and no loot took place. No complaint has been filed in the incident, the official said.

Onion wholesale price eases in Kolkata

Onion price is making the nation to cry, on Friday onion prices in one of the wholesale markets in the city eased to Rs 4,500 per bag of 40 kgs after state government expedited its vigilance, as per market sources. The wholesale price of onions had touched Rs 5,000 per bag few days back.