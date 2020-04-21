20 flights with COVID-19 medical equipment from China to reach India this week

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 21: The government has placed requests for flights between April 21 and 27 with the Civil Aviation administration of China as planeloads of COVID-19 related medical supplies are expected to reach India over the next one week.

    Chinese companies are in the process of sending 20 planeloads of medical supplies this week. These include RT-PCR test kits, Rapid Antibody tests, thermometers and personal protection equipment.

    Representational Image

    The major consignees according to the Ministry of External Affairs were Imperial Life Sciences, Matrix Lans, Invex Healthcare, HLL, companies of Tata, Adani and Reliance group.

    India's COVID-19 death rate lower than many developed nations like US, UK: Medical experts

    There were four states in this list- Assam, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

    The consignments included 6,50,000 testing kits received in two cargo flights last week.

    Imports of COVID-19 related medical equipment and keeping the drug production supply chain open is the best signal from China for bilateral ties, Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri had said.

