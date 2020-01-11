  • search
Trending Iraq Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    20 feared charred to death as bus catches fire after colliding with truck in UP's Kannauj

    By
    |

    Kannauj (UP) Jan 11: Around 20 people were feared killed on Friday in a massive fire that broke out following a collision between a private sleeper bus and a truck near Chiloi village under Chhibramau police station area here, said police.

    20 feared charred to death as bus catches fire in UPs Kannauj after colliding with truck
    A bus catches fire after collision with a truck on GT Road. at Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. PTI

    Some 20 people are feared to have died in the incident while 21 have been rushed to hospital, Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amrendra Prasad singh said.

    Ten to 12 among the injured 21 jumped from the burning bus to save their lives, the SP said, adding the exact number of casualties will be known only later.

    There were around 45 passengers in the bus which was on its way to Jaipur from Farrukhabad at the time of incident, police said.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rushed his ministerial colleague Ram Naresh Agnihotri to the spot and sought a report from the DM Kannauj about the incident.

    The chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured. It is a very unfortunate incident, the CM said, extending his condolences to the bereaved families.

    Kanpur's range Inspector General of Police Mohit Agarwal said 21 people have been rescued and admitted to hospital and efforts are on to contact family members of the victims. There are chances of casualties in the incident, police said.

    The blaze has been controlled and rescue operations are on, Agarwal said.

    Uttar Pradesh police chief O P Singh in Lucknow said it appears that the diesel tank exploded under the impact of collision and the bus burst into flames. Our first priority is to rescue passengers safely and senior officers are present at the spot, DGP Singh said.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the DM and SP to rush to the spot and provide all possible medical attention and help to the passengers of the bus.

    More BUS News

    Read more about:

    bus fire kannauj uttar pradesh yogi adityanath

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue