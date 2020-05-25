20% beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 Patients: Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 25: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the coronavirus cases in Delhi have increased since lockdown norms were relaxed as the fourth phase of it was implemented to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"2,000 new beds will be available in private hospitals from today for those going for COVID-19 treatment," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

"We have issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital that denied treatment to a patient who tested positive for COVID19. It is the hospital's duty in such a case to provide an ambulance to the patient amd take them to a COVID hospital," he added.

"The cases have increased in Delhi due to relaxations in lockdown. But there is nothing to worry about unless the mortality rate or the number of serious cases rises rapidly. If people contract the virus and recover, then there is nothing to worry about," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi had registered 13,418 coronavirus coronavirus. Of these, 6,540 patients have recovered.

The national capital has the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. Across India, nearly 1.38 lakh cases have been registered since the pandemic began.