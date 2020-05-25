  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    20% beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 Patients: Kejriwal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the coronavirus cases in Delhi have increased since lockdown norms were relaxed as the fourth phase of it was implemented to contain the spread of coronavirus.

    "2,000 new beds will be available in private hospitals from today for those going for COVID-19 treatment," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

    Arvind Kejriwal

    "We have issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital that denied treatment to a patient who tested positive for COVID19. It is the hospital's duty in such a case to provide an ambulance to the patient amd take them to a COVID hospital," he added.

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records biggest surge of COVID-19 cases for fourth day

    "The cases have increased in Delhi due to relaxations in lockdown. But there is nothing to worry about unless the mortality rate or the number of serious cases rises rapidly. If people contract the virus and recover, then there is nothing to worry about," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Delhi had registered 13,418 coronavirus coronavirus. Of these, 6,540 patients have recovered.

    The national capital has the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. Across India, nearly 1.38 lakh cases have been registered since the pandemic began.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus delhi

    Story first published: Monday, May 25, 2020, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue