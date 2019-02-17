  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2 Youth Congress leaders hacked to death in Kerala, hartal in Kasaragod on Monday

    By
    |

    Kasaragod, Feb 17: Two Youth Congress leaders died on Sunday after they were attacked by unidentified men near Periya in Kasaragod. The deceased have been identified as Kripesh and Sarath Lal.

    youth

    "Two youths have been killed. We have just confirmed the identity of the deceased. Further investigation is on," police said.

    Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the ruling CPI(M) and expressed his strong protest against the double murder. He will visit homes of the two deceased workers on Monday.

    "The CPI(M) is trying to destroy the Congress party using the party goons. The youth congress activists were attacked without any provocation. They were not involved in any kind of criminal activities. No cases were there against them. The government should identify the culprits and arrest them as soon as possible," Chennithala told media persons.

    He also alleged that the murder was a conspiracy hatched by the CPI(M) as the Lok Sabha elections are near.
    However, CPI(M) district secretary M V Balakrishnan Master categorically denied any role of his party in the killings. "We strongly condemn this murder. We are against murderous politics. We don't have any role in this," he told media persons.

    Reports said the workers were returning home after attending a local function on Sunday night and they were stopped by a gang of unidentified people who came in a car and hacked them to death. The identity of the attackers was yet to the confirmed, police said.

     The UDF has called for a district-wide hartal in Kasaragod on Monday.

    Read more about:

    kerala congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue