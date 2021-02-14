2 years of Pulwama terror attack: Will not forget, say Rajnath Singh, Shah

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 14: Two years since a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed explosive-laden car in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy on the national highway in Pulwama killing 40 troopers.

On the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who were killed in the incident.

"I pay homage to those brave @crpfindia personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice. We continue to stand with their families, who had to suffer due to this attack," he tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes. "I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice," he tweeted.

At least 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a terror attack on February 14, 2019 at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The CRPF men were travelling in a bus, part of a convoy of over a thousand security personnel, when an explosive-laden SUV rammed into the bus and exploded.

Since the attack, the majority of vehicles used for convoy movements have been upgraded to withstand bullet and low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosions.

Immediately after the deadly attack on that fateful day that pushed India and Pakistan to the brink of war, the CRPF decided to completely overhaul its SOP (standard operating procedure) for moving convoys on the highways.

Instead of moving in large convoys, like the one on February 14, 2019 with 78 vehicles, it was decided that personnel will move in smaller contingents with a maximum of 40 vehicles.