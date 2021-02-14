2 years after Pulwama attack, J&K Police recovers 7 kg IED at Jammu

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Feb 14: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday thwarted a major tragedy with the timely detection of a seven-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near the crowded general bus stand area in Jammu city.

The incident comes exactly two years after a terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in south Kashmir's Pulwama killed 40 security personnel.

Addresing a press conference, Jammu Inspector General of Police (IG) Mukesh Singh said "We were on high alert as we had inputs that terror groups were planning an attack on the anniversary of Pulwama attack. Last night we arrested a person named Sohail and recovered 6-6.5 to 7 kgs of IED from his possession."

"Sohail revealed during probe that he studies in Chandigarh and he received message from Pakistan's Al Badr Tanzeem to plant IED here," he said.

"Sohail was given three-four target locations to place the IED, after which he was supposed to take a flight to Srinagar where an Over Ground Worker of Al Badr Tanzeem named Athar Shakeel Khan would have received him," he added.

Further elaborating on the attack, the cop said "a person named Qazi Waseem in Chandigarh was also aware of this matter, he has been held. We have also arrested a person named Abid Nabi."