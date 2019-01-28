Bangaluru: 2-year-old dies after falling from Namma Metro escalator

  • search
    Bengaluru, Jan 28: A toddler has died after she fell through a gap in the escalator at the Srirampura Metro station in Bengaluru. The child Hasini fell from a height of 50 feet.

    Two-year-old Hasini was the daughter of Jayachandra from Prakash Nagar in Bengaluru.

    The incident occurred at 8:15pm on Sunday, when the baby's grandfather was carrying the toddler in his right arm and was taking the escalator to the platform where trains moving towards Nadaprabhu Kempegowda (Majestic) station halt.

    She was put on ventilator at Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health. She was been referred to National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences for further treatment as her condition is critical. According to latest reports the child has succumbed to head injuries at Nimhans hospital in Bengaluru.

