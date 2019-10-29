2 year old boy trapped in borewell in TN dead

  • search
    Chennai, Oct 29: The two-year-old boy who was stuck in an abandoned borewell since Friday near Tiruchirapalli is dead, an official said on Tuesday.

    Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan said the body of the child was in a "highly decomposed" state.

    "Efforts are on to retrieve the mortal remains of the child," he told PTI in the early hours of Tuesday.

    Cyclone Kyarr likely to weaken by evening; Heavy rains expected in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

    Sujith had fallen into the disused farm borewell while playing near his house at Nadukattupatti on Friday evening and various central and state agencies were called in to rescue him.

