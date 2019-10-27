  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 Baghdadi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2-year-old stuck in 100-ft-deep borewell; rescue teams dig parallel shaft to reach him

    By
    |

    Tiruchirappalli, Oct 26: Boring machine has reached at the spot and efforts are underway to rescue a two-year-old boy, who fell in a 25-ft deep borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli District in Tamil Nadu, even as authorities suffered a setback as the the child slipped further inside.

    3-year-old boy who fell in 25-ft deep borewell slips further down, rescue operations continue

    The child, who fell into the borewell while playing near his house on Friday evening, was initially stuck at a depth of 35 feet but drifted further to over 70 feet with efforts to rescue him commencing last evening. Oxygen is being continuously supplied to the boy who has been trapped since 5.30 pm.

    Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue

    According to officials, six teams were involved in the rescue operations. "We could hear the child weeping.. for a long time.. but now we cannot hear.But we feel the child is safe and breathing," the officials said.

    Authorities said they were not able to assess the boy's condition because of the layers of wet mud around him. Specialised teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state Disaster Response Force (SDRF) joined the rescue operations at Nadukattupatti near here.

    State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar, who has been camping at the site since Friday night, said all efforts were on to rescue the child, adding there was no let-up in the operations. Vijayabaskar said even if the child was unconscious, he could be saved.

    The operations continued as hundreds of people in the state prayed for the child with political leaders such as DMK president M K Stalin and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran joining them in wishing that the boy was rescued at the earliest.

    Efforts to rescue the child included the use of modern equipment, officials added.

    More TAMIL NADU News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu borewell

    Story first published: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 8:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue