    2 women booked for hurling acid at a 35-year-old woman in Kolkata

    Kolkata, Dec 22: Police arrested two women in Garden Reach area of Kolkata on Sunday on the charges of hurling acid on another woman, police said.

    The two women were mother and daughter who were arrested for hurling acid on a 35-year-old woman.

    Representational Image
    The accused women are said to be the residents of Purbasthali in Purba Bardhaman district, West Bengal.

    The victim is a resident of Santoshpur Road in Garden Reach area of South Kolkata.

    According to the police report, the victim has suffered burn injuries on her face and body after she was attacked by the women today morning,

    She was was taken to the SSKM Hospital from where she was being release after her treatment.

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Rajabagan Police Station, cops ahve started investigation into the matter.

    35-year-old BMTC woman bus conductor suffers burns in acid attack

    On Thursday, a 35-year-old woman BMTC bus conductor, Indira bai was attacked with acid by two unknown miscreants when she was on her way to work from her house in Bagalagunte in Karnataka.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 23:00 [IST]
