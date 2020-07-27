YouTube
    2 trapped after cloud burst in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 27: Two people have been trapped and five to six houses were damaged following a cloud burst in a village in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

    Representational Image

    According to the news agency, the SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) team is currently present at the spot.

    "A rescue team is present on the spot," Pithoragarh's district magistrate was quoted as saying by ANI.

    More details are awaited.

    Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
