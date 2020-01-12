  • search
    2 terrorists shot dead in encounters in Pulwama

    Pulwama, Jan 12: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

    2 terrorists shot dead in encounters in Pulwama
    Representational Image

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gulshanpora area of Tral in the south Kashmir district Sunday morning after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

    Grade A Intel: Battle hardened terrorists from Pak-Afghanistan ready to hit J&K

    He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired at them, triggering an encounter.

    The exchange of fire was going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 11:42 [IST]
