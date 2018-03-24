2 terrorists killed in encounter in Anantnag's Dooru area

Two terrorists were gunned down in encounter between security personnel and terrorists in Anantnag's Dooru area that started Friday night. The security personnel recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter in Dooru, reported news agency ANI.

This is the second encounter this week after security forces launched an operation in Kupwara's Arampora and killed five terrorists who opened fire at an Army patrol party.

Jammu and Kashmir police said all the terrorists killed in the Kupwara encounter are of foreign origin, prima facie appears to be related to Lashkar-e-taiba (LeT).

The encounter has highlighted gaps in the Army's vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) as the group of militants had managed to sneak in nearly 8 kms after crossing two ridges of the Shamsabari mountain range, reports PTI.

(With agency inputs)

