2 Terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama district

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Pulwama, Feb 1: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Rajpora area of Pulwama on Friday. Both terrorists are affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Two terrorists were identified as Shahid Ahmad Baba and Aniyat Ahmad Ziger. One SLR and one Pistol recovered from the possession of the deceased militants.

Earlier, a gunfight raged between terrorists and a joint team of security forces in Rajpora area around midnight.

Teams from the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force and the police's Special Operation Group cordoned off Baba Mohalla of Drabgam around 8 pm on Thursday based on a tip, Rising Kashmir reported.