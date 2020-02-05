  • search
    2 terrorists, 1 CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle outside Srinagar

    Srinagar, Feb 05: Terrorists attacked a check-post in Parim Pora, Srinagar in which one CRPF jawan was martyred and two terrorists were killed.

    The encounter began after the militants opened fire on security forces, an official stated.

    The security forces retaliated, killing the militants, they added.

    Meanwhile, the number of Kashmiri youth joining terrorist ranks has dropped significantly after the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcation of the state into union territories but there was not much change in the pattern of infiltration attempts through the Line of Control (LoC), according to the official data.

      28 youths joined the ranks of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir between August 5, 2019 and January 26, 2020, says an internal document prepared by the security agencies.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 13:19 [IST]
