2 soldiers killed in Srinagar terror attack

Srinagar, Nov 26: Two Indian Army soldiers have been killed in an attack in broad daylight just outside the union territory capital, just 48 hours ahead of the DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists attacked a patrolling party at Shariefabad on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Thursday.

The Quick Reaction Team came under indiscriminate firing by two-three ultras, who were travelling in a van, this afternoon at a crowded area in Khushipora of Parimpora.

Police said the two soldiers were critically injured in the attack and were rushed to a military facility in the nearby Shariefabad camp where they succumbed.

A defence spokesperson added, "They (the injured soldiers) were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they have succumbed to their injuries.â€

The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, he said.

"Being a crowded area, our troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualty and collateral damage," the spokesman said.

The fresh attack comes days after four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, who were hiding in a truck, were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said security forces thwarted a major terror attack planned by the Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed by killing 4 terrorists in the Nagrota encounter.

In his tweets following the meeting, Modi said, "Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicate that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted."

Hailing the security forces, he said they have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism.

"Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir," the prime minister added.

DDC elections along with bypolls to panchayats and urban local bodies are scheduled to take place in eight phases in the Union Territory, beginning November 28.