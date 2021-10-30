2 soldiers killed in mine blast along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Protect country without worry, Modi govt will take care of your families: Amit Shah to troops

Srinagar, Oct 30: Two Army personnel were killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Saturday.

The blast took place in Kalal area of Nowshera sector when an army column was on patrol duty as part of measures to check infiltration of terrorists from across the border, the officials said.

Lt Rishi Kumar and Sepoy Manjit Singh, the two army personnel were critically injured in the explosion and immediately evacuated to a nearby military hospital where they died later.

They said the area where the explosion took place is dotted with landmines planted by the army as part of the counter-infiltration arrangement.

The nature of the explosion was not immediately known, the officials said, without ruling out the possibility of the use of improvised explosive device (IED) by terrorists to target the patrol team.

Story first published: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 21:29 [IST]