YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2 soldiers killed in mine blast along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Oct 30: Two Army personnel were killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Saturday.

    Image credit: @Whiteknight_IA
    Image credit: @Whiteknight_IA

    The blast took place in Kalal area of Nowshera sector when an army column was on patrol duty as part of measures to check infiltration of terrorists from across the border, the officials said.

    Lt Rishi Kumar and Sepoy Manjit Singh, the two army personnel were critically injured in the explosion and immediately evacuated to a nearby military hospital where they died later.

    They said the area where the explosion took place is dotted with landmines planted by the army as part of the counter-infiltration arrangement.

    The nature of the explosion was not immediately known, the officials said, without ruling out the possibility of the use of improvised explosive device (IED) by terrorists to target the patrol team.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News  

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 21:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X