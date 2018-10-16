India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
2 soldiers injured in CRPF camp terror attack in J&K

By
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Two soldiers have been injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF camp at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack comes at a time when the state is polling in the fourth and final phase of the civic body polls.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The terrorists are said to have attacked the sentry post of the CRPF camp in Kakapura, an official told OneIndia. The two injured soldiers Santosh Bharti and Amit Kumar have been admitted at the District Hospital, Pulwama. They were later referred to the SMHS hospital, which is a speciality hospital in Srinagar. Their condition is said to be stable.

    The terrorists fired a UBGL grenade at the 183 CRPF battalion. Bharti sustained injuries on his hand, while Kumar suffered soldier injuries.

    The attack took pace at 10 pm on Monday.

    The grenade attack was followed by indiscriminate firing, which caused injury to the security personnel, officials also said. The entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 7:51 [IST]
