    2 policemen martyred in terror attack at Nowgam, J&K

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 14: Two police men have been martyred after terrorists attacked a police party in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The attack took place near the Nowgam bypass in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district. One police man who was injured in the attack has been shifted to hospital.

    The entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation was launched. The attack comes at a time when a high alert had been declared in J&K ahead of Independence Day.

    BJP worker shot by terrorists succumbs to injuries

    It may be recalled that the security forces had earlier busted a terrorist hideout at Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The raid was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles and 130 Battalion of the CRPF.

