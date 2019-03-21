  • search
    2 policemen injured in grenade attack in Sopore

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 21: Two policemen, including an officer, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Sopore township of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

    Militants lobbed a grenade at a security forces party at Main Chowk Sopore in the north Kashmir district. Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search has been launched to nab the attackers.

    He said two policemen, including the station house officer of Dangiwacha police station, sustained minor injuries in the explosion. The injured have been hospitalised.

    Mobile internet has been suspended in the area.

    Earlier this month, a Class 9 student allegedly lobbed a grenade at a bus stand in Jammu, killing two people and injuring 32. The accused allegedly carried the weapon in his lunch box and concealed it under dry rice, police sources had told NDTV.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
