Elections 2019

Elections 2019

    2 pilots killed after Indian Army Chetak helicopter crashes in Bhutan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 27: A Royal Bhutan Army officer and an Indian officer have been killed after an Indian Army Chetak helicopter reportedly crashed into the hill near Younphula Domestic Airport, Bhutan post noon on Friday. The incident happened around 1 pm when the helicopter belonging to the Indian army was approaching Yonphula to land.

    Meanwhile, the locals spotted the wreckage and informed the concerned people. However, the cause of the crash is suspected to be due to foggy weather.

    Speaking on the incident, Indian Army Spokesperson, Col Aman Anand said,'' An Indian Army Helicopter crashed at 1 pm near Yongphulla in Bhutan. The helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm. It was en-route from Khirmu (Arunanchal Pradesh) to Yongfulla on duty. ''

    ''Ground Search and Rescue (SAR) operation was launched immediately from Yongfulla. The wreckage has been located. Indian Air Force and Army Helicopters SAR were also launched,'' he further said.

    It is learned that the weather around the time of the accident was reported to be bad with thick fog reducing visibility.

    According to reports, Both pilots onboard (a Bhutanese and an Indian) onboard the chopper have been killed on spot. The Indian Army pilot who died in the crash was of Lt Col (Lieutenant colonel) rank while the other was a Bhutanese Army pilot training with the Indian Army.

    The helicopter movement between India and Bhutan is fairly normal and routine.

