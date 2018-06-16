English

2 Pakistani nationals arrested by BSF in Samba sector

    Two Pakistani nationals were arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) in Samba Sector, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. One is 22-year-old and another 31-year-old.

    The BSF is yet to give details about the arrested Pakistanis.

    Meanwhile, following continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, there was no exchange of sweets between the Border Security Force (BSF) troops and the Pakistani Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

    More details awaited.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 11:49 [IST]
