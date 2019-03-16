  • search
    2 naxals killed in encounter with CRPF troops in Vizag district

    By
    |

    Vizag, Mar 16: Two armed naxals were neutralised in an encounter with troops of 198 Battalion CRPF and state police in Pedabayalu of Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

    The encounter broke out at around 1.30 AM on Saturday when the troops went out for area-specific input patrol. One CRPF personnel was injured and later shifted to hospital. He is said to be out of danger. The encounter has concluded.

    A day before a huge cache of Maoist-related materials, including items used in making home-made bombs, was recovered following a gunfight between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district.

    The encounter, which may have caused casualties among rebels, took place in the morning near Amlidar village in the Bhoramdeo wildlife sanctuary area, when a joint team of
    security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Durg range) Ratanlal Dangi told PTI.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
