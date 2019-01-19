2 more bodies recovered from Khardung La Top avalanche site

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Ladakh, Jan 19: Two more bodies, buried under an avalanche on January 18, were recovered by Fire & Fury Corps near Khardung La Top on Saturday. Seven bodies were recovered till now.

Five civilians were killed and five others are missing after two trucks they were travelling in came under an avalanche in Khardungla Top in the mountainous Ladakh region on Friday.

The avalanche took place at around 7 a.m, news agency PTI quoted an unnamed Border Roads Organisation official.

Five bodies were recovered on Friday after the trucks were buried 20 feet deep under debris, nearly 800 metres from Khardungla Top towards South Pullu.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condoled the loss of life in the accident.

In his message, the governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief. The governor announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of those killed in the avalanche.

(With PTI inputs)