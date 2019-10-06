2 months on, NC delegation meets Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 06: Nearly after two months, a delegation comprising 15 former legislators of National Conference (NC) on Sunday met party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah, a day after governor Satya Pal Malik allowed the meeting.

The NC delegation, led by Jammu provincial president Devender Singh Rana, flew in to Srinagar early Sunday for the meeting.

"If the political process has to start then mainstream leaders have to be released," said Rana after meeting the leaders, adding, "they are both well and in high spirits, of course they are pained by the developments in the state."

IAF hero gets justice: Why it is time up for Yasin Malik

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah made his first public appearance. Attired in grey 'bandhgala' suit, Abdullah was seen smiling and waving at media. He was accompanied by his wife Molly Abdullah.

Notably, 81-year-old Farooq Abdullah, post the abrogation of Article 370, was under house arrest, at his Srinagar residence after being booked under the Public Safety Act.

Besides the father-son duo, the government had also detained most of the political leadership of Kashmir, including Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajjad Lone.