  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2 LIC officials booked by CBI for swindling over Rs 3 cr

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 6: Two officials of the Life Insurance Corporation of India have been booked by the CBI for allegedly swindling more than Rs 3 crore by making death claims on the basis of forged documents in 190 insurance policies in which they inserted bank accounts of their acquaintances in place of nominees, officials said.

    2 LIC officials booked by CBI for swindling over Rs 3 cr
    Representational Image

    The policy holders, who were alive, did not realise that their policies have been redeemed by the swindlers, they said. The scam went undetected in Kodad branch of Suryapet district, Telangana for nearly 10 years between 2008 and 2018 till an internal audit by the LIC caught the ongoing fraud, the officials said.

    LIC's move to acquire 51 per cent stake in IDBI rejected

    On the basis of a complaint from the LIC, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Banoth Beeku Naik, Assistant Administrative Officer and Gugulothu Harya, both suspended employees of the LIC, besides nine agents and some unidentified persons.

    The agents' accounts were also credited with death claims, they said. "They have submitted fake death certificates and other documents to the LIC for processing of death claims payments under these policies," the LIC said in its complaint which is now a part of the CBI FIR.

    The agents booked by the agency include Palaki Raghu Chary, A Kondaiah, P Suresh, M Dhana Murthy, Toomati Surender Reddy, Bhonagiri Vijaya Kumar, Vangala Saida Chary, Bhukya Ravi and Kalvakuntia Venkanna. "Most of the claims were processed by the above said public servants. However, in most of the cases, the policy holders are alive and death claims have not been received by their respective nominees.

    The claim amounts were also credited to the bank accounts of public servants, agents and their close relatives," the FIR alleged.

    PTI

    More LIC News

    Read more about:

    lic cbi telangana

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 14:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue