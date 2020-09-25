YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2 Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist gunned down in J&K

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Sep 25: Two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba have been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

    terrorists

    The security forces have recovered incriminating material including arms and ammunition. There was heavy exchange of fire reported in Sirhama, Anantnag. The encounter it may be recalled had broken out yesterday.

    Shopian encounter: Here is why Army is initiating action against its men

    On Thursday, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

    An encounter broke out at Maghama in Tral area of the district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police officer said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he added.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir terrorists

    Story first published: Friday, September 25, 2020, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X