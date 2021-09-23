2 killed, 3 injured in firecracker blast near Chamrajpet area of Bengaluru

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 23: At least two people were killed and three others were injured in a suspected blast at a firecracker storage facility in the New Tharagupet area near Royan Circle in Chamarajpet locality of Bengaluru. The blast took place in a transport godown next to a puncture shop.

"Two people killed, three others injured in a blast at a firecracker storage facility in Bengaluru earlier today," DCP (South) Harish Pandey told news agency ANI. Fire tenders went to the spot to put out the fire.

Karnataka: Two people killed, three others injured in a blast at a firecracker storage facility in New Tharagupet area of Bengaluru earlier today, says DCP (South) Harish Pandey pic.twitter.com/QykVUFXtWF — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

"The origin of the blast is being investigated. It was neither a cylinder blast nor cracker blast or a blast caused by a short circuit. There were no pieces of compressors also," Pandey added.

The bodies of the victims were thrown away from the godown to the roads due to the impact of the blast. As many as 10 two-wheelers and a truck were damaged in the explosion.

Fire breaks out in a transit cracker godown in Chamrajpet area of #Bengaluru , 2 dead and 3 injured. Preliminary investigation suggests explosion took place due to mishandling of few cracker boxes... Case registered , investigation on.. @DCPSouthBCP pic.twitter.com/EIneYRHal6 — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) September 23, 2021

The deceased are identified as Muralidhar, Aslam and Fayaz, according to reports. The official also clarified that the explosion took place due to some 'unstable chemical', which was an industrial consignment.

The cracker consignment in the godown is intact and the exact cause of the explosion needs to be investigated. According to the eyewitnesses it felt like a bomb blast. The tremors were felt in the buildings located 100 meters away.