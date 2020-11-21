Death keeps no calendar: The writing on the truck that JeM terrorists came in

2 JeM terror associates arrested in J&K, incriminating material seized

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Nov 21: Two terror associates of the Jaish-e-Mohamamd have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora district.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that incriminating material has been recovered from the duo.

The development comes three days after four terrorists of the JeM were killed by the security forces in Nagrota. Investigations found that the four had come from Pakistan and were in the process of carrying out a huge strike and disrupt the elections.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials following the killing of four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists at Nagrota.

The terrorists killed in the encounter on Thursday came in a truck in which it was written, 'death keeps no calendar. The investigations showed that the truck bore a fake registration number.

The gun battle started at around 5 am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday. Jammu district police chief SSP Shridhar Patil said that around 5 AM some terrorists opened fire at security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area.