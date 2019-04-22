  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    4 JDS workers vacationing in Colombo dead in Sri Lanka blasts, 3 still missing

    By
    |

    Bengaluru Apr 22: Four men from Bengaluru are among those confirmed dead in the serial blasts that hit Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Three others are yet to contact their families after Sunday's serial blasts in the Sri Lankan capital that killed 290 people, including 5 Indians, and injured more than 500. They have been identified as Lakshmana Gowda Ramesh, KM Lakshminarayan, M Rangappa and KG Hanumantharayappa.

    Kumaraswamy
    File Photo of Karnataka Chief Minister nad JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy

    The other three others are H ShivuKumar, A Maregowda and H Puttaraju. They had left for a vacation after campaigning for Congress leader Veerappa Moily, who is contesting from the Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. They were reportedly staying at the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo.

    TV channels reported that most the leaders were from Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. They had left for a vacation after campaigning in the constituency.

    The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier confirmed that two JD(S) workers were killed in the bomb blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Sunday. They were among 20 JD(s) workers who were staying at the Shangri-la Hotel in Colombo.

    Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed shock over reports of missing JD(S) workers from a team of seven in the Sri Lanka blasts on Sunday.

    "I'm shocked to hear that a 7-member team of JD(S) workers from Karnataka, who were touring Colombo (Sri Lanka), has gone missing after bomb blasts. 2 of them are feared killed. I'm in constant touch with Indian High Commission on reports of those missing," ANI quoted him as saying.

    At least six Indians have been killed in a string of eight powerful blasts, including suicide attacks, which struck three churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, officials told PTI on Monday.

    The police said that at least six Indian nationals have been reported among the foreigners who died in the blasts. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday identified two more individuals killed in the blasts on Sunday.

    "We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday, K G Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa," Swaraj retweeted the Indian High Commission in Colombo's tweet. On Sunday, Swaraj, in a series of tweets, identified the three Indians as Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.

    Indians in Sri Lanka can contact the following helpline numbers: +94777903082, +94112422788 and +94112422789.

    lok-sabha-home

    More H D KUMARASWAMY News

    Read more about:

    h d kumaraswamy sri lanka blasts colombo jds

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue