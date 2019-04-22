Sri Lanka blasts: On vacation, 7 JDS workers missing since Easter tragedy, 2 confirmed dead

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru Apr 22: Two men from Bengaluru are among those confirmed dead in the serial blasts that hit Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. The deceased have been identified as K G Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa, both of whom are JD(S) workers.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that two JD(S) workers were killed in the bomb blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Sunday. They were among 20 JD(s) workers who were staying at the Shangri-la Hotel in Colombo.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed shock over reports of missing JD(S) workers from a team of seven in the Sri Lanka blasts on Sunday.

"I'm shocked to hear that a 7-member team of JD(S) workers from Karnataka, who were touring Colombo (Sri Lanka), has gone missing after bomb blasts. 2 of them are feared killed. I'm in constant touch with Indian High Commission on reports of those missing," ANI quoted him as saying.

External affairs Min. @SushmaSwaraj has confirmed the death of two Kannadigas,KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa, in the bomb blasts in #Colombo.

I am deeply shocked at the loss of our JDS party workers, whom I know personally. We stand with their families in this hour of grief — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 22, 2019

At least six Indians have been killed in a string of eight powerful blasts, including suicide attacks, which struck three churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, officials told PTI on Monday.

The police said that at least six Indian nationals have been reported among the foreigners who died in the blasts. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday identified two more individuals killed in the blasts on Sunday.

"We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday, K G Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa," Swaraj retweeted the Indian High Commission in Colombo's tweet. On Sunday, Swaraj, in a series of tweets, identified the three Indians as Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.

Indians in Sri Lanka can contact the following helpline numbers: +94777903082, +94112422788 and +94112422789.