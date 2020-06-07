2 J&K districts lose green tags

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Jammu, June 07: The Jammu and Kashmir administration issued a fresh classification of the districts on Sunday a day ahead of the implementation of the coronavirus lockdown relaxations. Kathua and Samba districts in Jammu region were dropped from the list of red zones, while Poonch and Rajouri lost their green tags.

The four are now included in the list of orange zones. An order issued by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said there were nine districts in the red zone -- Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara in Kashmir, and Ramban in Jammu.

India reports hghest single-day spike of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases

Nine districts -- Ganderbal and Bandipora in Kashmir, and Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region -- are in the orange category.

Doda and Kishtwar districts in the Chenab valley in Jammu region continued to remain under the green list, the order read. It said in Kathua district's Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir along Jammu-Pathankot highway, would be a red zone with a 500 metre buffer.

The Union territory has so far registered 3,467 COVID-19 cases, including 40 deaths. The order said the classification of the districts was done for implementing the lockdown relaxations from Monday after a detailed review of the current situation.