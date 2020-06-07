  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2 J&K districts lose green tags

    By PTI
    |

    Jammu, June 07: The Jammu and Kashmir administration issued a fresh classification of the districts on Sunday a day ahead of the implementation of the coronavirus lockdown relaxations. Kathua and Samba districts in Jammu region were dropped from the list of red zones, while Poonch and Rajouri lost their green tags.

    2 J&K districts lose green tags

    The four are now included in the list of orange zones. An order issued by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said there were nine districts in the red zone -- Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara in Kashmir, and Ramban in Jammu.

    India reports hghest single-day spike of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases

    Nine districts -- Ganderbal and Bandipora in Kashmir, and Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region -- are in the orange category.

    Doda and Kishtwar districts in the Chenab valley in Jammu region continued to remain under the green list, the order read. It said in Kathua district's Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir along Jammu-Pathankot highway, would be a red zone with a 500 metre buffer.

    The Union territory has so far registered 3,467 COVID-19 cases, including 40 deaths. The order said the classification of the districts was done for implementing the lockdown relaxations from Monday after a detailed review of the current situation.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir green

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue