2 injured in grenade attack near Kashmir university in Srinagar

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Nov 26: Two people were injured in a grenade attack near Kashmir University in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The people were standing near Sir Syed gate of Kashmir University when the grenade attack happened this afternoon, the police told PTI.

The attack came a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police in an advisory asked people in the valley not to go near encounter zones due to the high risk of stray explosives.

On Sunday, a five-member civil society delegation, led by former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, was not allowed to move outside Srinagar citing security reasons.

One killed, 15 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

J&K is on high alert since the Centre's August 5 move when it decided to revoke the erstwhile state's special status via Article 370.

On October 31, the state of J&K was formally transitioned into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.