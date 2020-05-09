  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2 Indians repatriated from Gulf test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala

    By
    |

    Kocchi, May 09: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said two people who returned from abroad over the last few days have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 17.

    As part of the Centre's 'Vande Bharat Mission', the first few flights brought back Indian nationals, mostly those from Kerala, stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said with the two new patients, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 505 and there are currently 17 under treatment.

    "One patient from Idukki, who was under treatment, has been cured today.The two new cases are now under treatment in Kochi and Kozhikode. They reached the state on May 7 in the Abu Dhabi- Kochi andDubai-Kozhikode flights, respectively," Vijayan told reporters.

    "There are 23,930 people under observation in the state out of which 334 are in isolation wards of various hospitals," he said.

    Out of the total 505 infected, Kerala has till now cured 485,Vijayan added. The state has reported three deaths.

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala

    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 19:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X