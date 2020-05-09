2 Indians repatriated from Gulf test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala

India

oi-Deepika S

Kocchi, May 09: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said two people who returned from abroad over the last few days have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 17.

As part of the Centre's 'Vande Bharat Mission', the first few flights brought back Indian nationals, mostly those from Kerala, stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said with the two new patients, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 505 and there are currently 17 under treatment.

"One patient from Idukki, who was under treatment, has been cured today.The two new cases are now under treatment in Kochi and Kozhikode. They reached the state on May 7 in the Abu Dhabi- Kochi andDubai-Kozhikode flights, respectively," Vijayan told reporters.

"There are 23,930 people under observation in the state out of which 334 are in isolation wards of various hospitals," he said.

Out of the total 505 infected, Kerala has till now cured 485,Vijayan added. The state has reported three deaths.