2 held after police bust fake bail bond racket

Noida, Sep 21: With the arrest of two persons, the police in Gautam Budh Nagar here busted a gang which allegedly prepared fake bail bonds, officials said.

Based on a tip-off, the duo was arrested by the Surajpur police from the district and sessions court premises in Greater Noida, a policeman said.

The accused were identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar, and Rajkumar Chaudhury, a resident of Ghaziabad, he said.

"The two used to prepare fabricated bail bonds to get accused persons released on bail. After their arrest, seven fake Aadhaar cards, one fake identity card, five bogus stamps of different government officials, passport size photographs of 15 persons and some cash was seized from their possession," he added.

Some other documents, including fake letterheads and registration certificates, and three mobile phones were also seized and a motorcycle was impounded by the police team, he said.

Kumar and Chaudhury have been booked under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) of the IPC and related offences, the policeman said.

They have been remanded in judicial custody, he said.