  • search

2 held after police bust fake bail bond racket

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Noida, Sep 21: With the arrest of two persons, the police in Gautam Budh Nagar here busted a gang which allegedly prepared fake bail bonds, officials said.

    2 held after police bust fake bail bond racket

    Based on a tip-off, the duo was arrested by the Surajpur police from the district and sessions court premises in Greater Noida, a policeman said.

    Also Read | Honey trapped by ISI, BSF jawan arrested for spying

    The accused were identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar, and Rajkumar Chaudhury, a resident of Ghaziabad, he said.

    "The two used to prepare fabricated bail bonds to get accused persons released on bail. After their arrest, seven fake Aadhaar cards, one fake identity card, five bogus stamps of different government officials, passport size photographs of 15 persons and some cash was seized from their possession," he added.

    Also Read | Delhi: 2 arrested for trying to abduct woman

    Some other documents, including fake letterheads and registration certificates, and three mobile phones were also seized and a motorcycle was impounded by the police team, he said.

    Kumar and Chaudhury have been booked under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) of the IPC and related offences, the policeman said.

    They have been remanded in judicial custody, he said.

    Read more about:

    police arrested fake

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 6:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue