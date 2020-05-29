  • search
    2 floors of parliament annexe sealed after official tests coronavirus positive: Report

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 29: A Rajya Sabha Secretariat official tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the fourth such case reported in the Parliament complex so far, sources have told news agency Press Trust of India.Out of the four, three were found to have contracted the infection after Parliament resumed operations on May 3 when Lockdown 2.0 ended and were on duty.

    The director-level officer, who attended work on May 28, was found positive for the infection along with his family members, they said.

    Two floors of the Parliament's Annexe building have been sealed, the sources told news agency PTI.

    This is the second case of an official posted in that building testing positive for the infection.

    Earlier, an official of the Lok Sabha Secretariat working in the editorial and translation (E&T) services department was found positive for COVID-19.

    The first employee posted at Parliament to test positive for the virus was a housekeeper, who had been at home since the Budget Session was adjourned on March 23, the sources said, adding that the other one was a security official.

    Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 15:37 [IST]
