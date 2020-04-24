2 FIRs lodged against Arnab Goswami in Punjab

2 FIRs lodged against senior journalist Arnab Goswami in Punjab

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amritsar, Apr 24: Two FIRs were lodged against senior journalist Arnab Goswami for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and targeting a particular community during a debate on a TV show, police said.

The FIRs were registered at Batala and Abohar (Fazilka) police stations based on complaints filed by Congress workers Roshan and Harmohinder, respectively, they said.

The journalist has been booked under bailable offences, including sections 153 (to punish persons who indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 505 (2) (in any place of worship or in an assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

Goswami has invited sharp criticism from Congress leaders for his remarks aimed at Gandhi during a TV discussion on the Palghar incident in which three persons, including two sadhus, were lynched.