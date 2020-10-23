YouTube
    2 firemen injured, scores of people evacuated following Mumbai mall fire

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 23: Two firemen were injured and around 3,500 people were evacuated from a 55 storey building in Mumbai early today. The evacuation began after a fire in the neighbouring mall escalated to level 5.

    2 firemen injured, scores of people evacuated following Mumbai mall fire
    Image courtsey: BMC

    At least 24 fire engines, 16 jumbo tankers and 250 fire brigade personnel were deployed after the fire broke out. It was originally a level 1 fire that was reported at the mall at around 8.53 pm on Thursday. Later the fire began to escalate to level 3 and level 5.

    The people from the neighbouring Orchid Enclave building were evacuated with the help of the police.

    Story first published: Friday, October 23, 2020, 8:13 [IST]
