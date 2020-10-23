2 firemen injured, scores of people evacuated following Mumbai mall fire

Mumbai, Oct 23: Two firemen were injured and around 3,500 people were evacuated from a 55 storey building in Mumbai early today. The evacuation began after a fire in the neighbouring mall escalated to level 5.

At least 24 fire engines, 16 jumbo tankers and 250 fire brigade personnel were deployed after the fire broke out. It was originally a level 1 fire that was reported at the mall at around 8.53 pm on Thursday. Later the fire began to escalate to level 3 and level 5.

The people from the neighbouring Orchid Enclave building were evacuated with the help of the police.