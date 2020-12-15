YouTube
    2 farmers returning from protest at Delhi border killed in accident in Punjab

    Karnal, Dec 15: Two farmers returning from the protest site at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) were killed and 10 others were injured after their mini-truck collided with a truck loaded with gravel in Punjab's Kharar near Taraori flyover in Karnal in the wee hours of Tuesday.

    Representational Image

    The deceased have been identified as Gurpreet Singh (24) and Labh Singh (65), from Safera village in Patiala district. As per the farmers, Gurpreet died on the spot, while Labh Singh died in Patiala.

    The injured mini-truck driver said that the gravel-laden truck was coming from the wrong side.

      Kejriwal challenges Yogi in 2022, AIIMS nurses on indefinite strike | Oneindia News

      SP Harvinder Singh Virk said the truck driver is absconding.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 12:55 [IST]
