2 deputies, a speaker: Understanding BJP’s equations in Bihar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 16: The BJP is likely to have two deputy chief ministers and also the post of Speaker as Nitish Kumar gets set to take over Chief Minister for the fourth time in Bihar.

There is a likelihood of Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi being sworn in as deputy CMs.

Sources tell OneIndia that in a late night meeting of the BJP leaders and Nitish Kumar, a decision was taken to name two deputies and a Speaker who would be from the BJP.

Prasad has already been named as the leader of the BJP's legislature party, while Renu Devi said that she would follow party orders.

Prasad while interacting with the media said that he would fulfil whatever responsibility given to him by the party. The entire team would work under Nitish Kumar to ensure that Bihar is on the path to development.

The combination of Prasad and Devi is an interesting one since the BJP is trying to make larger inroads into the Vaishya and EBC communities. While Prasad is from the Vaishya community, Renu Devi belong to the Nonia caste of the EBCs in Bihar. By making Prasad and Renu Devi as deputy CMs, the BJP would now look to asset itself in these two communities.

While many within the party said that the BJP should have gone for the post of chief minister, sources say that prior to the elections the BJP had announced that Nitish Kumar would be CM. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi too had written a letter a day before the election urging the voters to elect Kumar so that the development works in Bihar could continue.