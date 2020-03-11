  • search
Trending Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2 Dell, Mindtree employees tested positive for coronavirus

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Two employees working with IT companies Dell and Mindtree have been tested positive for coronavirus, according to company statements. The Dell employee had returned from the US, including a visit to Texas while the Mindtree employee also had a travel history abroad, the two companies said in separate statements.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    "We can confirm two employees of Dell India were tested for the COVID-19 virus following their return home from the United States - including a visit to our headquarters in Round Rock, Texas.

    One employee tested negative; another tested positive and has since been placed in quarantine," Dell Technologies said.

    The company said it continues to take steps to protect Dell Technologies team members and communities by adhering to the health and safety guidelines from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control, and coordinating with local health officials.

    Mindtree said that one of its employees returning from an overseas trip tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10, 2020.

    "The employee along with his family members are under quarantine and medical supervision. All measures are being taken to provide the best of medical care to him and his family. The employee self-isolated himself upon return from the trip and did not visit the office or meet any other Mindtree colleagues," the company added.

    Mindtree said it has been consciously taking precautions across its operations to fight any untoward incident with its employees.

    Meanwhile, Accenture is also learnt to have closed a floor in its Pune office after a suspected coronavirus case. One of the company's employees has been tested for coronavirus infection and the result is awaited.

    Email sent to Accenture did not elicit any reply.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 22:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X