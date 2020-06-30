  • search
    2 dead in gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh

    Visakhapatnam, June 30: Two people were killed and four others were taken ill after benzene gas leaked at a pharmaceutical company at Parawada near here early on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

    The situation was now under control as the leak was restricted to one unit in the Sainor Life Sciences company, the sources said.

    2 dead in gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The two killed were senior employees of the company, they said.

    The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Gajuwaka, with one of them being put on ventilator support, the sources added.

    District Collector V Vinay Chand and Police Commissioner R K Meena visited the company to take stock of the situation.

    The cause of the leak that took place in a reactor unit at the plant is yet to be established.

      The incident comes nearly two months after 11 people were killed and over 1000 taken ill after gas leak at a chemical plant here.

